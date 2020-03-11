CHEYENNE – After close to 20 years with Cheyenne LEADS, CEO Randy Bruns will be retiring from the position. The economic development nonprofit named his replacement Tuesday.
Betsey Hale brings a broad range of experience to the position, having served as both a county commissioner and city economic development director.
Starting April 13, Hale will take over as Cheyenne LEADS CEO, moving back to the Front Range from Corning, New York, where she most recently served as president of Three Rivers Development Corporation.
“Being able to go in and follow Randy’s lead and the foundation he’s built there, and then also to be going into a community with a strong team, a strong board and strong partners … it’s just phenomenal,” Hale said.
Cheyenne LEADS began its search for Bruns’ replacement before he officially announced he would be stepping down in August.
Upon Bruns’ announcement, LEADS formed a search committee and hired a consultant to help draw in the best applicants from across the country.
According to Cheyenne LEADS Board Chairman Brian Heithoff, the organization received close to 30 applications from high-quality professionals based across the nation. Hale was selected for a number of reasons, including professionalism, commitment to the community and history of working with community partners.
“She’s high energy, she’s experienced,” Heithoff said. “I think she’s going to fit in really well with community partners in the city and the county. I think it really is going to be a seamless transition.”
Hale most recently worked at Three Rivers, a 54-year-old economic and community development organization which serves a three-county region in Finger Lakes Wine Country. Prior to her work in New York state, Hale was the business development manager for the city of Loveland, Colorado, from 2006-11 and the city’s economic development director from 2011-15.
Though Heithoff said Bruns leaves “big shoes to fill,” a new CEO always brings new ideas to the table. As the head of Cheyenne LEADS, Hale will spearhead the effort to retain primary jobs and attract new capital investments in Laramie County.
“I think what’s most exciting is the forward thinking policies the state of Wyoming has put in place,” Hale said.
According to Hale, the state’s developments and regulations in the blockchain industry open the door to ample business opportunities in the technology sector, and Wyoming’s stance on second amendment rights offers more opportunities for outdoor recreation and hunting.
Hale also noted a number of developments along Interstate 25 under what she called the “North Front Range expansion and growth,” which she said is beneficial for increasing economic activity in Laramie County.
“I’m acutely aware of what’s happened along the I-25 corridor, the amount of economic development that’s gone on in Larimer County and Weld County, and how that has impacted and can, frankly, be beneficial for Wyoming,” Hale said.
Another area Hale sees room for Wyoming to expand is in the energy industry. Looking at everything from energy storage to renewable energy, Hale said she foresees partnerships and collaboration with the Wyoming Business Council and the University of Wyoming.
“I think there’s a huge opportunity to look at our energy portfolio in the state,” Hale said.
And while Hale brings new experiences and a fresh outlook, Bruns will be sorely missed by the staff and board of Cheyenne LEADS after close to 20 years with the organization. The future, however, still looks bright for Cheyenne LEADS, according to Heithoff.
“Randy has helped build LEADS into one of the premier organizations in the region, and we’re just looking forward to Betsy’s leadership, and continuing and enhancing that reputation,” Heithoff said.