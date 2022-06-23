CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne League of Women Voters will kick off its candidate forums for the primary election season on Tuesday, June 28. As in the past, the forums will utilize the Zoom webinar format, and interested voters are invited to attend online.
The League has narrowed the primary forums to contested Laramie County races. The first forum will feature candidates for Senate District 7 from 6:30 to 7:25 p.m., followed by House Districts 7 and 61 from 7:30 to 8:25 p.m. The next day, on June 29, candidates from House District 9 will participate from 6:30 to 7:25 p.m., followed by those competing in House Districts 11 and 42.
Forums will be scheduled the first two weeks of July for contested races for Laramie County Board of Commissioners and Cheyenne City Council, as well as Laramie County offices of sheriff, district attorney and clerk, and any remaining House and Senate districts. The link for all forums is https://tinyurl.com/2p8j275x. Check the Cheyenne League’s Facebook page for the most current schedule.
For those who want to watch the forum videos later, they will be posted on the Cheyenne League’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/CLWV-videos and on its YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/CLWV-YouTube. Voters do not need a Facebook account to access the videos. Voters can find personalized ballot and candidate information at the League’s VOTE411.org website.
The 152-year-old League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization designed to help citizens to be engaged in their government, to be informed and to vote. It advocates for issues, but not candidates or political parties.