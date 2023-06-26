...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTY...
At 529 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast
of Iron Mountain, or 29 miles south of Wheatland, moving east at 10
mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northwestern Laramie County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gunner, played by Jeff Tish, right, fishes beside his son Jack, played by Troy Rumpf, during Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ rehearsal of "The Outgoing Tide" at the Mary Godfrey Playhouse in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Last week, Cheyenne Little Theatre Player’s production of “The Outgoing Tide” received several awards following a performance at the national AACT Fest in Louisville.
This was only the third time in CLTP’s history that the organization was invited to perform at the national level. The other two productions were “Terra Nova” in 1993 and “A Walk in the Woods” in 2007.
Twelve theatre companies from across the country – and one from Germany – were invited to the competition after winning their state and regional competitions. At the awards ceremony, four of the plays were nominated for outstanding production, and “The Outgoing Tide” was included in that group of finalists.
Although the production didn’t win this top award, it did come home with three other recognitions:
Outstanding Achievement in a Supporting Role (Jeff Tish)
Outstanding Achievement in Set Design
Backstage Award for Clever Technical Design
The American Association of Community Theatres Festival, which takes place every other year, is the pre-eminent event for community theaters to showcase their best work. AACT has more than 1,500 members, with 120 different theatre companies appearing at this year’s event.
“The Outdoing Tide” was originally presented in Cheyenne in the fall of 2022. The production was later selected to contend at the national level following a regional adjudication in March. The region includes Colorado, Utah, Montana and Wyoming.
Funding for the event was made in significant part due to an outpouring of community financial donations. Additional support was also provided by CLTP and AACT.
Directed by Lynn Dixon, the three-person cast of “The Outgoing Tide” includes Jeff Tish, Judy Schulz and Troy Rumpf.
At the event, Diane Edgar served as stage manager, Keith Thomson as sound coordinator, and Cindy Madsen and Dale Williams worked as stage crew.
Set in the fall at a house on Chesapeake Bay, “The Outgoing Tide” tells the story of a family navigating the patriarch’s deteriorating mental health due to Alzheimer’s. When he hatches a highly unorthodox plan, the wife and son struggle to face the reality of the situation and the challenges of their own personal and family struggles.