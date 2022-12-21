...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 50 to 60 degrees below zero.
Snow squalls are also possible, resulting in brief periods of
heavy snow, strong winds, and limited visibility.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County. Some
cities impacted include but are not limited to Cheyenne and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning from Noon MST today until 11 AM MST
Friday. Winter Weather Advisory from 9 AM MST until 5 PM MST
today for potential snow squalls.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Snow squalls may
result in locally hazardous driving conditions due to snow and
blowing snow. Plan on slick road conditions due to a rapid drop
in temperatures during snowfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick
layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 50 to 60 degrees below zero.
Snow squalls are also possible, resulting in brief periods of
heavy snow, strong winds, and limited visibility.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County. Some
cities impacted include but are not limited to Cheyenne and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning from Noon MST today until 11 AM MST
Friday. Winter Weather Advisory from 9 AM MST until 5 PM MST
today for potential snow squalls.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Snow squalls may
result in locally hazardous driving conditions due to snow and
blowing snow. Plan on slick road conditions due to a rapid drop
in temperatures during snowfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick
layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH expected.
A few gusts may approach 80 MPH due to snow squalls.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate
25. This includes Douglas, Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Muddy
Gap, and Shirley Basin.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
1 of 2
An aerial view of the Cheyenne Logistics Hub, which is located west of Interstate 25 and south of Interstate 80 in Cheyenne, looking southwest, toward Colorado. It was previously known as Swan Ranch Industrial Park. Courtesy
An aerial view of the Cheyenne Logistics Hub, which is located west of Interstate 25 and south of Interstate 80 in Cheyenne, looking north. It was previously known as Swan Ranch Industrial Park. Courtesy
An aerial view of the Cheyenne Logistics Hub, which is located west of Interstate 25 and south of Interstate 80 in Cheyenne, looking southwest, toward Colorado. It was previously known as Swan Ranch Industrial Park. Courtesy
An aerial view of the Cheyenne Logistics Hub, which is located west of Interstate 25 and south of Interstate 80 in Cheyenne, looking north. It was previously known as Swan Ranch Industrial Park. Courtesy
CHEYENNE – In the decade since its opening, the Cheyenne Logistics Hub has attracted a swath of businesses to the area and still has room to grow, according to its developers.
Made up of 2,000 acres of land southwest of Cheyenne, the industrial park opened in 2012 and is now home to Searing Industries, Dr. Elsey’s, Liberty Services, Vestas Wind, Sinclair Holly Frontier and various frac sand supply customers.
“We have about 1,500 acres that haven’t been sold and are not occupied by anyone today. Those acres have infrastructure, roads, water and sewer available,” Josh Jamison, principal and managing partner at Granite Peak Group, said.
Once named Swan Ranch Industrial Park, the business park has access to both the BNSF and Union Pacific railways and Interstate 80 and Interstate 25.
“We decided a couple years ago to update to a name that could encompass the whole development, from the land piece, plus the rail, to the infrastructure available,” Jamison said. “It is easier to talk about the site, and what it actually offers, with a name like Cheyenne Logistics Hub.”
Cheyenne Logistics Hub’s infrastructure includes a short-line operator, transloading, rail car storage, and installed fiber, electric and gas lines, as well as access to water and sewer. The industrial park’s transloading and rail car storage capabilities attracted companies like HollyFrontier Corp. and Vestas American Wind Technologies to the site. Businesses can occupy as much as 500 acres or lots as small as three to five acres, Jamison said.
“It’s great for the city of Cheyenne to have this public private partnership that helps attract businesses to Cheyenne,” Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins said. “The Granite Peak Group has attracted businesses that have been awesome community members, and they have provided exceptional-paying jobs.”
From a business perspective, selling or leasing land and increasing rail traffic is the group’s business model, Jamison said, but in attracting new businesses to the area, developers do consider what they will bring to the community. Small businesses can start in the hub, and if a larger, established business or plant is located on site, it can provide jobs to the community.
“We want to make sure that the way we grow, we are working with the city and Cheyenne LEADS,” he said. “If a business is going to be using water and other resources, we want them to be a good fit for the community.”
Betsey Hale, CEO of Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development organization for Cheyenne and Laramie County, said the hub is “another tool in our tool box for helping attract businesses to the area.”
Some of the best-fit businesses for the Logistics Hub are either making a product or receiving pro ducts that are good to ship on rail, but there is also an RV dealer and service center, a tire store, and a lot dedicated to an off-track betting business under development, Jamison said.
“Those businesses have nothing to do with logistics or rail, and sites are absolutely available to those types of businesses and start-up companies,” Jamison said.
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.