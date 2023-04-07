annexation

The city of Cheyenne has invited affected residents to an informational meeting about its pocket annexation plan and mailed notices to property owners.

 City of Cheyenne/courtesy

CHEYENNE — City officials are making headway on annexation of dozens of “county pockets” located within Cheyenne, with the hope of increasing public safety on those lots.

A county pocket is a parcel of land bordered on all sides by city limits, but still considered Laramie County and not within the city of Cheyenne. Around 65 pockets were inadvertently created as the city grew over the decades, when, for various reasons, certain areas were not annexed.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus