CHEYENNE — City officials are making headway on annexation of dozens of “county pockets” located within Cheyenne, with the hope of increasing public safety on those lots.
A county pocket is a parcel of land bordered on all sides by city limits, but still considered Laramie County and not within the city of Cheyenne. Around 65 pockets were inadvertently created as the city grew over the decades, when, for various reasons, certain areas were not annexed.
Being inside a county pocket can create a slower response time for emergency services and other public safety issues, according to Charles Bloom, planning and development director for the city. In 2022, city councilors included annexation of county pockets as one of their annual goals.
“This was a City Council goal last year, and we’ve worked hard to prepare ourselves to do it in a way that was fair and equitable to people we are bringing into the city, and so it wasn’t a burden on them,” Mayor Patrick Collins said this week.
That meant that, for much of 2022, the city worked on its policies for city-initiated annexation. It once was required that when the city annexed a property, landowners install curb, gutter and sidewalk, and hook up to city water and sewer.
“What we have tried to do is eliminate all of those things, and said all we want to do is bring (an area) into the city, (ensuring) that it wouldn’t end up being a financial expense for those neighbors,” Collins said. “The reason for that is to clear up jurisdictional issues” pertaining to law enforcement, public safety and fire response.
“From a resident in a county pocket, we had heard a response for a medical issue was 45 minutes, when the location they were in was five minutes away (from services),” Bloom said. “A lot of this has to do with emergency response.”
Although not required, annexation does often give residents the opportunity to connect to water and sewer adjacent to their property, Collins said. City-initiated annexation, Bloom said, can also remove a cost barrier of up to $10,000 for the landowner.
“It can cost between $5,000-$10,000 to start the process of having a surveyor make a map and file an annexation application. That is a burden,” Bloom said. “And so much of the feedback we have gotten has been overwhelmingly positive, people say, ‘Let’s get this done.’”
The initial list of 65 pockets had 135 different landowners, Collins said. Collins said five locations have been annexed, and Bloom said the first annexation was proposed in December.
The process to annex is long and includes City Council and Planning Commission meetings, with notice given to the public and the opportunity for comment.
“We reach out to people in those areas before we start the process, offering to meet with them individually or in small groups to talk about what this means and what it means to them as a property owner,” Collins said.
Bloom said the city has annexed five parcels, which represented three pockets, generally north of Pershing Boulevard and east of Ridge Road. The recent annexation of Ridge Road land south of Holland Court didn’t result in a reduction of pockets, but made a location where ongoing annexation is planned smaller.
“We have landowner-petitioned annexation (another pocket) located on the west side of Ridge Road south of Douglas Street, which will be introduced at the next regular meeting of the governing body,” Bloom said. The city also recently completed a landowner-petitioned portion of 4612 Van Buren Ave., which shrunk another pocket. That means the city has 62 pockets remaining, but some of those are smaller than they were at the beginning of 2022.
Collins said that he hopes the annexations will be complete within a year or so, and Bloom said the city plans to “initiate one right after the other, without overlap.”
Property taxes for those in annexed areas will change, as the city charges eight mils, according to Collins. Three mils will be dropped when annexed properties will no longer be in a county fire district, but there will be an additional five mils from the city assessed.
“It is a small increase in your property taxes, but you will get response from city services in the future,” Collins said. “And you have the ability to hook on to city water and sewer if and when you need it.”
Collins said that as the city continues to grow, they also hope to avoid creating any new pockets.
“My other goal is, as we do annexations, is try to prevent county pockets from happening as best we can,” Collins said.
A map showing remaining pockets can be accessed on the city’s website, tinyurl.com/cheyenne-county-pockets.