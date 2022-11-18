Peter Summerhawk jail photo

Peter Edward Summerhawk, in a photo from the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

CHEYENNE – A local man charged with multiple child sex offenses is competent to go to trial, a recent mental health evaluation found.

Peter Summerhawk, who is 47 or 48 years old, is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young teenage girl for several months in 2019 and 2020. He is also accused of repeatedly showing the girl pornography.


Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

