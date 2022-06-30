CHEYENNE – A local man charged with multiple child sex offenses pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court. The county's district attorney has been accused of improperly declining to prosecute the case.
Peter Summerhawk, born in 1974, is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young teenage girl for several months. He is also accused of repeatedly showing the girl pornography.
Summerhawk entered a not-guilty plea to all charges against him: six counts of first-degree child sex abuse, one count of second-degree child sex abuse and one count of third-degree child sex abuse.
Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher set a trial date of Oct. 24.
Froelicher also reduced Summerhawk's bond to $100,000. He is not allowed to leave the county, nor have any contact with victims in the case or any minors, per bond conditions set by the judge.
Summerhawk's court-appointed attorney, Patricia Bennett, had argued for a $50,000 bond. She said her client had an injury for which he needed physical therapy, which is difficult to do in jail. She added that he has "no criminal history to speak of" and that, because he lives in Cheyenne, he is not a flight risk.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Joshua Eames asked that Summerhawk's bond remain at its existing amount. Eames said Summerhawk had attempted suicide shortly after first being contacted by law enforcement in August 2020, a detail that is also included in the case's probable cause affidavit.
The bond set at Summerhawk's initial appearance was $250,000, according to charging documents filed June 6 in district court.
In Wyoming, first-degree sexual abuse of a minor carries a penalty of up to 50 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. A second-degree charge can result in up to 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000, and a third-degree charge carries up to 15 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Declining to charge
Court documents filed in early June, along with information shared with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by a family member of the victim, indicate that Summerhawk is the same defendant the city of Cheyenne has said Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove declined to prosecute.
In a letter obtained by the WTE and reported on last August, then-Cheyenne Police Department Detective Lt. Rob Dafoe wrote to DA Manlove that he was frustrated her office had so far failed to charge a child sex abuse case he claimed had overwhelming evidence supporting prosecution.
A charge against Manlove later filed with the Wyoming State Bar referenced this case, accusing Manlove of failing to check for available DNA lab results before declining to charge.
Manlove has faced scrutiny for allegations that she mishandled the prosecution of cases and inappropriately dismissed certain cases, and that she created a hostile work environment. She faces potential disbarment in disciplinary proceedings brought by the Wyoming State Bar, in which the state’s Supreme Court has the final say.
A judge last November granted the city’s request to have the AG’s office review and potentially prosecute the case. In a court filing, Sweetwater County District Judge Suzannah Robinson said she agreed with the city’s position that, because Manlove has a conflict of interest resulting from the pending disciplinary proceedings, Manlove was unable to prosecute the case.
Manlove has denied the city’s claim that her office declined or failed to prosecute the case. She said before it was referred to the AG’s office that the investigation was ongoing, as was the decision whether to prosecute the matter.
Last month, it was revealed that Manlove did not file to seek re-election by the deadline to run in the GOP primary.