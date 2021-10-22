CHEYENNE – Harold “France” Stinchcomb suspected he had a winning pumpkin on his hands.
He shared this news with his siblings and mom over a FaceTime call in mid-September, less than a month before the contest. He didn’t want to jinx himself, but he thought that after 18 years of growing these gourds, he might finally have a 1,000-pounder.
As it turns out, Stinchcomb’s pumpkin weighed 1,544 pounds, which was enough to secure the Cheyenne man second place at the Rocky Mountain Giant Vegetable Growers competition in Fort Collins, Colo., earlier this month, and to also set a new Wyoming record for the largest pumpkin.
“I was floored,” he said. “I truly couldn’t believe it.”
The contest is one of four in Fort Collins and one in Wyoming, which was held in Worland on Oct. 2 with a Montana man taking first prize. In order for records to be official, the event has to be sanctioned by the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth (GPC), and Stinchcomb chose the Colorado event because of its proximity and took home $1,200 for second place.
This was the first year Stinchcomb had even gotten close to placing in the annual contest. Before this year, his largest pumpkin, which was last year, had been about 750 pounds.
As he pointed out, it’s not exactly easy to grow giant pumpkins in Wyoming. The previous record of 1,491 pounds had been set by Andy Corbin, a friend of Stinchcomb’s, who also lives in Cheyenne, and had also given Stinchcomb seeds from one of his award-winners, as well as growing advice that Stinchcomb credits for his banner year.
It’s a pretty small, tight-knit group of growers in Wyoming, he said, who bond over their shared love of growing pumpkins and anxiety of all that can go wrong, particularly in the final two weeks leading up to harvesting. Stinchcomb knows this firsthand. His second pumpkin this year, another personal best that weighed in at just over 1,491 pounds, had a split in it, immediately disqualifying it from the event.
That happens quite a bit, he said, noting it also happened this year for another well-known grower, Jay Richard in Worland, whose 1,500-pound-plus pumpkin sprung a leak prior to the competition.
“He told me the bad news, and I felt so sorry for him,” Stinchcomb said, noting the two had texted after the event.
Those last two weeks are really stressful, Stinchcomb noted, and sometimes you can’t even see a split until you hoist the giant pumpkin up in the air as you lift it out with a pallet and forklift. That’s exactly what had happened to Stinchcomb’s other pumpkin this year.
Along with the nail-biting stress of those final weeks, there’s also an awful lot of time – and sometimes money – that goes into raising such large pumpkins.
It starts with the soil, which Stinchcomb said most large pumpkin growers have tested, as he did last year. It’s needs to be nutrient-dense, with any combination of manure, compost and other fertilizers that gets turned in the fall to be ready by spring.
Then there’s the seeds themselves, which can cost up to $100 each. In his case, Stinchcomb bought two seeds from a national award-winner on the East Coast for $30, which even to him felt a little crazy, he joked. He also procured free seeds from his pal Corbin, which of all his friends in the small field is by far the most fanatic, he said.
After he plants the seeds, Stinchcomb keeps them inside for 10 days before moving the plants to a heated enclosure outdoors.
“You need to start with a really good seed,” Stinchcomb said. “That’s key.”
Once the pumpkin grows to be ping-pong ball size on the vine, it grows a flower that has just a few-hour window in which to pollinate. This year, Stinchcomb pollinated Corbin’s plant with the other and knew he was on to something good based on how healthy the plant looked.
From there, it grows quickly from a small ball to 1,500 pounds in just over 100 days. In between, Stinchcomb buries the vines and cuts off other fruits to keep his primary two pumpkins growing, estimating that he spends up to an hour or two a day between planting and harvest.
The pumpkin really takes off in the final weeks, growing up to 30 to 35 pounds a day, Stinchcomb said. This is when things get really nerve-wracking, he noted, at which point the pumpkin can split, rot from too much water or get eaten by mice.
“During the last week, I just quit measuring it,” he said. “I was so nervous.”
Luckily, none of those things happened to Stinchcomb this year, he said, which he attributed to a mix of great soil, seeds, weather, luck and a few other trade secrets he’s learned over the past 18 years that, for now, he’s keeping to himself.
Every year, his pumpkins get a name, typically inspired by his grandchildren, and are carved in tribute to that character. In the past, that has been Frankenstein, Leonardo from the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” Stewie from “Family Guy” and several others. This year, it’s Murray, the mummy from “Hotel Transylvania” that came to him one night when he was watching the movie with them.
His losing pumpkin has been donated to a carving contest in Fort Collins that he and his wife, Dee, will be going to see this weekend.
As far as holding onto his record, Stinchcomb is not concerned because he knows what goes into growing a giant pumpkin and that titles like these are short-lived. Instead, he’s just excited to have finally entered the big leagues.
“It’s great,” he said. “I’ve been trying to grow one of these for a long time. I guess I’m kinda weird.”