CHEYENNE – A joint task force operation conducted June 25-26 in Greeley, Colorado, resulted in 11 arrests, including a Cheyenne man, for charges related to the sexual exploitation of children, according to a Wednesday news release from the Greeley Police Department.
Gilberto Luxlux, 38, of Cheyenne was charged with soliciting a child prostitute and attempted sex assault on a child, both felonies, by the Weld County (Colorado) District Attorney's office.
The suspects were attempting to arrange sexual encounters with a juvenile after responding to ads that were placed on websites commonly perused by suspects seeking illegal sex acts.
The Greeley Police Department, along with Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Colorado State Patrol and the Windsor Police Department partnered in a two-day online operation to target individuals who engaged in the enticement of children online for sexual purposes. Operation “Greeley Predators” was executed within the city of Greeley in correlation with the influx of visitors for the Greeley Stampede event.