CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne man was among four individuals arrested for seeking sexual contact with children, the Larimer County, Colorado Sheriff's Office said in a Monday afternoon news release.
Joshua McCathern, 39, is charged with patronizing a prostituted child, internet luring of a child and attempted sexual assault on a child.
McCathern posted a $35,000 cash/surety bond.
LCSO investigators, along with members of the LCSO Strategic Enforcement Unit, Homeland Security Investigations and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation conducted a joint sting operation in two different locations in Larimer County from Dec. 1-3. The operation targeted individuals who were actively seeking to have sexual contact with children.
The operation also resulted in the arrests of three other men:
Amarnath Arikapudi, 30, of Fort Collins, Colorado, is charged with two counts of internet luring of a child with intent for sexual contact or exploitation, two counts of attempted sexual assault on a child, two counts of criminal attempt to commit a class four felony and two counts of patronizing a prostituted child. Arikapudi posted a $50,000 cash/surety bond on Friday.
Satyander Dudee, 53, of Versailles, Kentucky, is charged with internet luring of a child with intent for sexual contact or exploitation, attempted sexual assault on a child, criminal attempt to commit a class four felony, enticement of a child and patronizing a prostituted child. Dudee posted a $50,000 cash/surety bond on Saturday.
Jeffrey Beaman, 51, of Fort Collins, Colorado, is charged with attempted sexual assault on a child, internet luring of a child and patronizing a prostituted child. Beaman posted a $20,000 cash/surety bond.