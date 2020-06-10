CHEYENNE – At approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, Cheyenne Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Foyer Avenue relative to a home invasion, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, officers observed Deran Vasquez, 36, of Cheyenne lying on the living room floor. A door of the residence had been kicked in.
After an investigation, it was determined that the while the homeowner was at home, he suddenly heard banging on the door and someone yelling, “Let me in.” The homeowner went outside to find out who was banging on the door, but found no one.
The homeowner then went back inside his residence and observed Vasquez lying face down on his living room floor and observed a door had been kicked in. The homeowner stated he had never seen Vasquez before and also stated Vasquez did not have his permission to enter the residence, the release said.
Vasquez was yelling profanity at the residents while officers were on scene and attempted to grab at an officer while being placed in handcuffs. Due to Vasquez’s level of uncooperativeness, he was placed into a WRAP restraint device for his safety and for the safety of those around him. Officers also noted Vasquez had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath, as well as slurred speech.
Vasquez was taken to the Laramie County Detention Center, where he was booked on the charges of criminal entry and destruction of property less than $1,000.