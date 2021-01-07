CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police arrested a local man at about 3 p.m. Wednesday after a report of shots fired.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of McFarland Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. They contacted two subjects who said the suspect, later identified as Paul Gonzales, 23, of Cheyenne, arrived at the location and started a verbal argument. He allegedly pulled a firearm, fired once into the air and fled the scene.
At about 3 p.m., officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop near the 900 block of West Lincolnway, where Gonzales was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Laramie County jail on charges of reckless endangering and possession of methamphetamine.