...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Kimball County and Cheyenne County. In
Wyoming, East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
CHEYENNE — A man is in custody after allegedly leading Cheyenne police officers on a high-speed pursuit and causing multiple disturbances in different locations on Thursday.
According to a news release from Cheyenne police, officers were dispatched at approximately 9:58 a.m. Thursday to a verbal disturbance involving Joseph Hernandez, 33, of Cheyenne, at a residence near the 200 block of West Eighth Street. Prior to arriving, an officer checked records and learned that Hernandez didn't have a valid driver’s license.
On scene, officers observed Hernandez in the driver’s seat of a red Ford F-150 pickup, which was parked in the driveway. Officers attempted to communicate with Hernandez, but he backed out of the driveway and fled. The truck traveled east on West Fifth Street, crossing Interstate 180 at a high rate of speed and running a red light through moderate traffic. The officer then lost sight of Hernandez on the east side of I-180.
At approximately 11:20 a.m., an officer spotted the truck and a driver matching Hernandez's description while responding to an alarm call in the 2000 block of East 15th Street. According to the release, Hernandez fled in the truck as the officer approached, leading to a pursuit through south Cheyenne in which he drove recklessly and, at times, into oncoming traffic and through stop signs. Due to safety concerns, the pursuit was terminated.
At approximately 1:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence in the 300 block of Bocage Drive, where Hernandez was observed jumping a fence into the backyard of the residence. He fled from an officer and was arrested after attempting to gain entry to the home.
Hernandez was booked into the Laramie County Detention Center on charges of fleeing and eluding, two counts of driving without a valid license, running a red light, two counts of reckless driving, interference with a peace officer, two counts of speeding in a residential area, and assault and battery.