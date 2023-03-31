Joseph Hernandez

Joseph Hernandez

 Cheyenne Police Department

CHEYENNE — A man is in custody after allegedly leading Cheyenne police officers on a high-speed pursuit and causing multiple disturbances in different locations on Thursday.

According to a news release from Cheyenne police, officers were dispatched at approximately 9:58 a.m. Thursday to a verbal disturbance involving Joseph Hernandez, 33, of Cheyenne, at a residence near the 200 block of West Eighth Street. Prior to arriving, an officer checked records and learned that Hernandez didn't have a valid driver’s license.

