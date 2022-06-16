CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne man has been arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing an unregistered firearm.

Rolan French, 48, pleaded not guilty to the charges during his June 6 arraignment before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin, according to a news release.

A trial was set for Aug. 8.

French faces up to 20 years in prison, if convicted, along with three years of supervised release, up to a $500,000 fine and a $200 special assessment.

This crime is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and by the Cheyenne Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Forwood is prosecuting the case.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus