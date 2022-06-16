CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne man has been arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing an unregistered firearm.
Rolan French, 48, pleaded not guilty to the charges during his June 6 arraignment before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin, according to a news release.
A trial was set for Aug. 8.
French faces up to 20 years in prison, if convicted, along with three years of supervised release, up to a $500,000 fine and a $200 special assessment.
This crime is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and by the Cheyenne Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Forwood is prosecuting the case.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.