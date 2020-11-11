CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne man was arrested Saturday morning on a warrant for two separate felony charges of cruelty to animals.
Roy C. Burnett, 37, was taken into custody by Cheyenne Police officers at his Hugur Avenue residence and taken to the Laramie County jail. Burnett is scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 in Laramie County Circuit Court, according to a booking sheet.
Burnett is the owner of two dogs that were found severely emaciated in October, Cheyenne Animal Shelter CEO Sue Castaneda said. He was previously cited for two counts of animal cruelty by a Cheyenne Animal Control officer.
A Facebook event was created by community members to encourage a demonstration at a previously scheduled court appearance to pressure District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove to prosecute the case. The court appearance was rescheduled because of COVID-related issues, Castaneda said.
The two dogs are “doing very well,” but it will take some time for them to regain full health and for the shelter to determine their adoptability, Castaneda said in late October.