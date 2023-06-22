SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 358 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE
PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BORDEAUX, BOSLER, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK,
CHEYENNE, GERING, GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD,
KIMBALL, LARAMIE, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON,
AND WHEATLAND.
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
North Central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
Southeastern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 815 PM MDT.
* At 510 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain in Chugwater. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Chugwater and Slater.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 42 and 59.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Stephen Ashley, 46, was arrested Wednesday after being released from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Laramie County Sheriff's Office say Ashley allegedly stabbed a deputy early Sunday morning during a response to several 911 calls.
CHEYENNE – Laramie County sheriff's deputies responded to several 911 hangups and calls for wellness checks on West Prosser Road early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Cheyenne Police Department.
After finding the person in question, 46-year-old Stephen Ashley, officers tried to take him out of his residence, suspecting he was under the influence but not in need of medical attention or criminal intervention, the release said. Ashley resisted attempts by officers and pulled out a concealed knife, stabbing one deputy in the shoulder.
The deputy told other officers he was stabbed. LCSO said after he announced this, Ashley was tased.
Deputies say he continued to struggle, lost consciousness and became unresponsive. After administering Narcan to Ashley, officers took him to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Ashley was cleared for release Wednesday by hospital officials and officially arrested on charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer and interference with a peace officer resulting in injury.
LCSO said the deputy has also been released from the hospital and is expected to fully recover.