Stephen Ashley, 46, was arrested Wednesday after being released from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Laramie County Sheriff's Office say Ashley allegedly stabbed a deputy early Sunday morning during a response to several 911 calls.

CHEYENNE – Laramie County sheriff's deputies responded to several 911 hangups and calls for wellness checks on West Prosser Road early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Cheyenne Police Department. 

After finding the person in question, 46-year-old Stephen Ashley, officers tried to take him out of his residence, suspecting he was under the influence but not in need of medical attention or criminal intervention, the release said. Ashley resisted attempts by officers and pulled out a concealed knife, stabbing one deputy in the shoulder.

