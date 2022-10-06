CHEYENNE – A local man has been charged with drug and firearm offenses in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming.
Grady Lynn Peoples, 50, of Cheyenne pleaded not guilty Sept. 27 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and with being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Peoples was arrested following a grand jury indictment. He appeared before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin for an arraignment, where he entered his "not guilty" plea.
A trial has been set for Nov. 28 before Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl.
Peoples faces no less than five years and up to life imprisonment, with five years to life of supervised release. He could be ordered to pay up to $20,250,000 in fines and a $300 special assessment. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
This crime was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Timothy J. Forwood and Stephanie Sprecher.
An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.