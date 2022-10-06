CHEYENNE – A local man has been charged with drug and firearm offenses in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming.

Grady Lynn Peoples, 50, of Cheyenne pleaded not guilty Sept. 27 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and with being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

