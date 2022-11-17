...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
North winds gusting as high as 35 MPH.
* WHERE...Upper North Platte River Basin, Laramie Valley and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may be very difficult. Falling and blowing snow
will create low visibilities. The cold wind chills as low as 20
degrees below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Cheyenne man dies on I-80 after colliding with commercial truck
CHEYENNE – A medical condition is being investigated as a possible cause of a crash that killed a Cheyenne man this week, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said Wednesday.
At 4:19 p.m. Monday, Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision at mile marker 375 on eastbound Interstate 80, according to a news release. A 2017 Peterbilt Conventional commercial truck was traveling eastbound when it collided head-on with a westbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado traveling on the wrong side of the Interstate.
The driver of the Peterbilt was identified as Christopher Batchelder, a 41-year-old resident of Vernal, Utah, by WHP. Batchelder was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
The driver of the Chevrolet was killed in the crash and died at the scene. WHP identified him as Charles Swainson, a 57-year-old Cheyenne resident. Swainson was not wearing his seatbelt.
A medical condition on the part of Swainson is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
This is the 117th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022, compared to 101 in 2021, 118 in 2020 and 136 in 2019.