CHEYENNE – A medical condition is being investigated as a possible cause of a crash that killed a Cheyenne man this week, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

At 4:19 p.m. Monday, Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision at mile marker 375 on eastbound Interstate 80, according to a news release. A 2017 Peterbilt Conventional commercial truck was traveling eastbound when it collided head-on with a westbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado traveling on the wrong side of the Interstate.


