...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills of negative 40 to negative 65. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
one inch, mainly in Wyoming high Plains and central to southern
Nebraska Panhandle. Winds gusting 35 to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST Friday. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 5 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
Cheyenne man found not guilty of federal firearms charges
CHEYENNE – Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Wednesday that Roland French, 48, of Cheyenne was acquitted on Dec. 17 by a federal jury for illegal possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun with an obliterated serial number.
French was indicted on May 18, 2022, by a federal grand jury, according to a news release.
The trial took place in front of United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson and lasted three days.