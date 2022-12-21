CHEYENNE – Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Wednesday that Roland French, 48, of Cheyenne was acquitted on Dec. 17 by a federal jury for illegal possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun with an obliterated serial number.

French was indicted on May 18, 2022, by a federal grand jury, according to a news release.

