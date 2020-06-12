CHEYENNE – U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson sentenced Kevin Richard Vallee, 39, of Cheyenne on Monday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
Vallee was arrested in Laramie County. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $200 fine.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming.