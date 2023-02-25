Antonio Landeroz jail photo

Antonio Jose Landeroz, in a photo provided by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne man was sentenced Friday in Laramie County District Court for stabbing his mother with a kitchen knife in her apartment in January 2021.

Antonio Landeroz, 21, pleaded guilty on Nov. 23 to aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury. As part of a plea agreement, he will serve a sentence of seven to nine years in prison.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus