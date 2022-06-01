CHEYENNE – A local man will serve a period of probation after he was accused of choking his then-girlfriend.
Jason Edward Degen was sentenced Tuesday by Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell to three years of probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison. He pleaded no contest in March to felony strangulation of a household member.
A misdemeanor charge of domestic battery was dismissed at sentencing.
Last October, an officer with the Cheyenne Police Department was dispatched to a physical domestic violence call. A woman said her boyfriend, Degen, was angry because the woman’s ex-husband was fixing her car, according to a probable cause affidavit.
During the dispute, Degen wrapped his arm around the woman’s neck and threw her to the ground, the affidavit said. The woman told law enforcement she blacked out from being choked.
Before he pronounced Degen’s sentence, Campbell noted that the man’s criminal history goes back to 1999, with “domestic violence along the way.”
The judge warned Degen that he was not to have contact with the victim in the case.
Speaking before his sentencing Tuesday, Degen apologized for being in front of the court once again. He said he was working to turn his life around.
“I’m tired of making mistakes and feeling sorry for myself,” he said.
Degen’s attorney, Melody Anchietta, said during the hearing that her client was signed up to take domestic violence classes. Anchietta said Degen has been out of jail since March and has “done well” since being released.
