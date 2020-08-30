CHEYENNE – A 29-year-old Cheyenne man is in custody this morning for attempted homicide after allegedly stabbing a woman in her 20s multiple times, then refusing to surrender to police.
Cheyenne Police responded to a domestic violence call at Windwood Manor Apartments, 2500 Windwood Drive, at 3:40 a.m. They rescued the unidentified woman, who was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where she is in serious condition, according to a CPD Facebook post.
Anthony Brassard barricaded himself in a bedroom, put on a tactical vest and wouldn't negotiate with members of the SWAT Crisis Negotiation Unit, according to police. They eventually introduced gas into the apartment and took Brassard into custody without incident. He was taken to CRMC for precautionary reasons only, police said on Facebook.
Detectives remained on the scene in order to execute a search warrant and to collect evidence, the post said.
No other information was immediately available, but police said a news release would be put out Monday with more details.