CHEYENNE – At around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Cheyenne Police Department officers were dispatched to Holliday Park relative to a disturbance involving a screwdriver, according to a news release from the department.
Upon arrival, and after completion of an investigation, it was determined that Jayson Mullen, 23, of Cheyenne allegedly threatened another subject at the park with a screwdriver after a verbal altercation.
While Mullen was being transported to the Laramie County Detention Center, he began hitting his head against the partition of the marked police vehicle, the release said.
For his own safety, Mullen was placed in a WRAP restraint device and was then transported to the Laramie County Detention Center without further incident, where he was booked on the charge of Aggravated Assault (Threat with Weapon). Mullen suffered no injuries.