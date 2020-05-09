CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne man is dead following a hit-and-run Wednesday night at the Interstate 25 off-ramp to U.S. Highway 85 north of the city.
Around 9:04 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a reported hazard. Troopers arrived in the area of Exit 17 and located a deceased pedestrian, who appeared to have been hit by a motor vehicle. No witnesses were present when law enforcement arrived.
The deceased pedestrian has been identified as 32-year-old Cheyenne resident Anthony S. Moudy.
Troopers are asking for anyone who has any information on this incident to contact Trooper Cross at 307-777-4321.
This is the 26th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020, compared to 60 in 2019, 30 in 2018 and 34 in 2017 to date.