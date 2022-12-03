Antonio Landeroz jail photo

Antonio Jose Landeroz, in a photo provided by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

CHEYENNE – A local man pleaded guilty last week to charges related to the January 2021 stabbing of his mother.

Antonio Jose Landeroz on Nov. 23 pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury, along with felony theft, in Laramie County District Court.


Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus