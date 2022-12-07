Wyatt Lamb jail photo

Wyatt Dean Lamb, in a photo provided by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office.

CHEYENNE – A local man has admitted to killing his then-girlfriend's 2-year-old son.

Wyatt Dean Lamb pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in Laramie County District County to second-degree murder in connection with the death of Athian Rivera. The case garnered widespread attention in Cheyenne and elsewhere in February 2021 when the boy was reported missing by his mother. After a short search, he was found wrapped in sheets and a plastic trash bag in a dumpster near the family's apartment.


