CHEYENNE – A local man has admitted to killing his then-girlfriend's 2-year-old son.
Wyatt Dean Lamb pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in Laramie County District County to second-degree murder in connection with the death of Athian Rivera. The case garnered widespread attention in Cheyenne and elsewhere in February 2021 when the boy was reported missing by his mother. After a short search, he was found wrapped in sheets and a plastic trash bag in a dumpster near the family's apartment.
Lamb's attorney, Wyoming State Public Defender Diane Lozano, and prosecutors jointly recommended 45 to 60 years in prison on the murder charge. Sentencing will likely take place sometime in March.
Lamb admitted Wednesday that he was not supposed to be living with his then-girlfriend, Kassandra Orona, who is Athian's mother, because of a prior domestic abuse case. Lamb said that at the time of the murder, he had a warrant out for his arrest for bond violation in that case. For this reason, he was not working and was "isolating" himself in Orona's apartment, as Lozano described it.
Lamb also pleaded guilty pursuant to an Alford plea to felony child abuse, which the parties agreed should warrant eight to 10 years in prison, but would be concurrent with any sentence in the murder charge. An Alford plea allows a defendant to accept the consequences of a guilty plea without having to admit guilt, while also admitting the prosecution could likely prove the charges against them in a jury trial.
He also pleaded no-contest to strangulation of a household member in a February 2020 case, in which he had been accused of choking Orona. Lozano said the no-contest plea was due to Lamb being heavily intoxicated at the time. The parties also recommended eight to 10 years in prison on this charge, but Lamb would serve this consecutive to any sentence in the other charges.
Lamb was initially charged with first-degree murder and 10 felony counts of child abuse. He pleaded not guilty to all counts in August 2021.
