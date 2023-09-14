Charles Karn Mugshot

The Cheyenne Police Department arrested Charles Karn, 19, early Thursday morning after a 911 hangup call. His alleged victim is being treated for serious injuries, the Cheyenne Police Department said in a news release, the investigation is still ongoing.

 Photo Courtesy of Cheyenne Police Department

CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne man accused of strangling his girlfriend pleaded guilty at his arraignment Thursday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.

Charles R. Karn, 19, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder. His lawyer said they had worked out an agreement with the Laramie County District Attorney's office to drop his other charges in exchange for the plea.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus