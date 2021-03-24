CHEYENNE – A man convicted sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl will spend the next 14 to 17 years in prison after his probation was revoked Monday in Laramie County District Court.
Tracy Lee Reighard received a sentence of 20 years supervised probation in September 2017 after pleading no contest to the charge. Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell, who originally sentenced Reighard in the case, revoked his probation and imposed the underlying prison sentence.
Reighard violated the terms of his probation when he was convicted in August of mail fraud in federal court, Campbell said. He admitted Monday to violating his probation after initially denying the allegations at a previous hearing.
In April 2016, a relative reported to Cheyenne Police that he walked in on Reighard putting his genitals near the face of a then-3-year-old girl. Upon seeing this, the relative punched Reighard in the face, removed the girl from the room and called 911, according to court documents.
Reighard was visibly intoxicated when officers arrived.
Upon speaking with officers, Reighard repeatedly said he was just playing with the girl and that her head was in his lap. He later admitted to the incident, as well as touching the girl inappropriately during the same period, though he said “it wasn’t on purpose,” according to court documents.
When given a chance to speak during the Monday hearing, Reighard, appearing from the Laramie County jail, said only that he wouldn’t be able to pay the $2,000 in restitution in his federal case if he was sent to prison, and that he wanted to “make good” on that responsibility.
Campbell said Reighard’s focus on the restitution was “telling” – that a promise made to a judge was “somehow more important than or more dramatic or serious than what he faced in front of this court those years ago” regarding the child sexual abuse charge.
Campbell said he hardly had to review the nearly 5-year-old case to recall the circumstances, and that the 20-year supervised probation sentence he set for Reighard then was “a stretch, given the nature of the crime.”
“If there’s anything to be thankful for, we’re thankful that there isn’t another victim of sexual abuse,” Campbell said.
“If anybody has earned their sentence for violating children, you have earned it, Mr. Reighard, and you are no longer a candidate for probation.”
Reighard was set to serve his sentence in a minimum security facility with the Wyoming Department of Corrections.