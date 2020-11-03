CHEYENNE – Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl has sentenced Ronald Arthur Blain, 52, of Cheyenne to 120 months in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for possession of child pornography.
In late 2018 and early 2019, agents with the Wyoming Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received several cybertips indicating Blain was using an internet application to access child pornography. ICAC agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation executed search warrants for several of Blain’s internet accounts. Agents discovered Blain was accessing child pornography while he was on parole with the state of Wyoming for first-, second- and third-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
Blain was arrested June 9 and pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography Aug. 11. Blain has been and will continue to be required to register as a sex offender.
This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.