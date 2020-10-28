NORTH PLATTE, Neb. – United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced recently that Timothy Cessor, 27, of Cheyenne, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for making a threat against President Trump.
U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Cessor to time served of 20 months in custody. After Cessor’s release from prison, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. Cessor was convicted on July 29 following a three-day jury trial.
Evidence at trial established that on Feb. 4, 2019, Cessor broke into his father’s gun safe in his home in Cheyenne, took a .40-caliber pistol and ammunition, and began driving east toward Washington, D.C., to kill the president of the United States. Cessor made a short cellphone video in which he declared that he “will not tolerate an incompetent white house.” Cessor set out to go to the White House to shoot the president.
A few hours into the trip east, while Cessor was in Nebraska, he called his father and stated that he was going to “take care of Trump.” After speaking with his father, Cessor turned around and returned to Cheyenne and received treatment at a medical facility in Cheyenne. While at the medical facility, Cessor stated that he had begun driving to Washington to kill the president.
The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service and the Cheyenne Police Department.