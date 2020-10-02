CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne man was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court on felony charges of violating a protection order and domestic abuse (third or subsequent offense).
Le’Darius J. Lyles, 29, will serve two three- to five-year prison sentences concurrently for an assault on his partner at the end of March.
Lyles’ attorney, Brandon Booth, petitioned Judge Catherine Rogers to give Lyles probation, rather than a prison sentence, citing his struggles with addiction and personal circumstances that triggered more criminal action. Booth argued that Lyles has never received adequate help with handling his addictions, and said he had a treatment plan set up for if he were to get probation.
“I recognize that the court has an often very difficult job of trying to balance a punitive aspect with a rehabilitative aspect. And that is ultimately what we’re asking the court to do here,” Booth said. “We know Mr. Lyles has been incarcerated before, and as I’ve said, our request is for probation.”
On the other hand, David Singleton with the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office said Lyles has been given second chances by the court before and has failed to take advantage of such opportunities. He cited five cases with female victims in Laramie County that resulted in felony charges, three of which were his intimate partners.
“At this point, the only option for Mr. Lyles that he’s left himself is incarceration, because we simply have to keep the community safe. This isn’t just punitive, but also a community safety issue and a victim safety issue,” Singleton said.
Lyles was convicted in 2015 for violating probation related to a 2013 strangulation case, and has faced a number of other charges since then, including interfering with peace officers and drug offenses.
“In a prior strangulation case here in Laramie County, Mr. Lyles was originally given the benefit of probation. While on probation, he committed another felony strangulation,” Singleton said. “His probation was revoked in the first instance, and the underlying sentence was imposed. He was eventually paroled, in which time he has absconded from parole.
“The second strangulation charges (were) dismissed as part of an agreement that Mr. Lyle serve his underlying sentence in the original strangulation. He continues to prove that he will not obey terms of probation or parole, and continues to hurt others. These convictions represent his third and fourth felony convictions and a continued pattern of violence.”
While the victim testified in support of Lyles, saying their physical altercations were the result of alcohol, Judge Rogers still found that probation was not an appropriate sentence.
“In my estimation, you’ve had chance after chance after chance in this community to change,” Rogers said. “And it just seems that this community and the residents of this community continue to be victimized by your behavior, law enforcement in this community continues to be victimized by your behavior, and it needs to stop.”