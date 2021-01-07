CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne man was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for a series of robberies he committed in 2019 in Cheyenne and Laramie.
Taylor Ross Wardell, 29, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison. He was indicted in March of 2020 and pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Oct. 28 to four counts of interfering with commerce by robbery.
The first robbery occurred on Aug. 14, 2019, at Silver Mine Subs sandwich shop in Cheyenne. Within a few hours of committing that robbery, Wardell robbed the Loaf ‘N Jug on Lincolnway in Cheyenne. He robbed another store 11 days later, this time in Laramie. His robbery spree culminated on Sept. 9, 2019, with the robbery of Vino’s Wine and Spirits in Cheyenne.
As part of his sentence, Wardell was ordered to pay restitution the victims of the robberies. He also received three years of supervised release upon leaving prison.
The crimes were investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Forwood.