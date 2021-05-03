CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne man was sentenced to prison in U.S. District Court for assaulting a correctional officer, acting U.S. Attorney for Wyoming Bob Murray said Monday.
Benjamin Robert Dmitry Delany, 26, was sentenced by US. District Judge Alan B. Johnson to 30 months of incarceration, followed by three years of supervised release on two separate counts, to run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay $396.50 in restitution and a $200 special assessment fee, according to a news release.
Delany was charged with assaulting a correctional officer at the Platte County Detention Facility, and with assaulting a correctional officer at the Scottsbluff Detention Center. The government argued for an upward variance and requested a sentence of 54 months in prison, but the court denied that request.
The court granted the government’s request that this 30-month sentence run consecutively with a 42-month sentence Delany received in January 2020. In that case, Chief U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Delany for assault with a dangerous weapon on a federal employee, after he carried out an attack with a baseball bat at the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
While in federal custody on that charge, Delany was detained at the Scottsbluff Detention Center in Gering, Nebraska, during which time he assaulted a correctional officer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska indicted Delany in February 2020, and the case was later transferred to the District of Wyoming.
While in federal custody on the Nebraska assault, in October 2020, Delany assaulted a sergeant at the Platte County Detention Facility in Wheatland. In November 2020, Delany was indicted by a Wyoming federal grand jury for that attack.
Delany’s assaults were investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service.