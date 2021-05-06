CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne man was sentenced to prison in U.S. District Court for drug trafficking, acting U.S. Attorney for Wyoming Bob Murray said Thursday.
Keith Richard Garcia, 35, was convicted and sentenced alongside Roger Enrique Sandres Orellana, 32, of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, by U.S. District Judge Nancy Freudenthal related to their involvement in a conspiracy to distribute heroin.
Garcia was sentenced to 70 months of imprisonment on the heroin charges, and to a consecutive 60-month sentence for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Sandres Orellana was sentenced to 36 months of imprisonment, and was convicted of illegally entering the United States, for which he received a sentence of time served of approximately nine months.
A Drug Enforcement Administration investigation revealed Garcia was distributing heroin that he obtained from a Honduran source in Denver. Subsequent investigation led to law enforcement identifying Sandres Orellana as the heroin distributor and drug runner.
Sandres Orellana initially gave officers a fake ID, but when questioned later admitted to lying about his identity, being in the country illegally and to being a drug runner for an unknown man he met online.
Law enforcement recovered approximately 59 grams of heroin, items related to the distribution of controlled substances, and a firearm.
“This case combines two of the top priorities of the Department of Justice: illegal drug trafficking and criminal immigration enforcement. We work with our local and federal law enforcement partners to aggressively investigate and prosecute all suppliers that distribute illegal drugs in Wyoming,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray said in a news release. “At the same time, we work to identify, prosecute and remove persons who violate our sovereign immigration laws. These offenders posed a significant danger to public safety in Laramie County, Wyoming, with their distribution of heroin, and I am pleased to see justice was served.”
“This investigation is a great example of law enforcement efforts in Wyoming to protect our communities from drug trafficking organizations which are polluting our neighborhoods with dangerous narcotics,” said Deanne Reuter, DEA Denver Field Division Special Agent in Charge. “The fact that this organization was also using firearms in furtherance of their crimes is a reminder to all of us just how dangerous these groups are. I am very proud of another great example of the hard work and dedication of our agents and law enforcement partners in Wyoming.”
This crime was investigated by the DEA and Cheyenne Police Department. The drug-related charges were prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie I. Sprecher, and the illegal immigration charges were prosecuted by Jonathan C. Coppom.