...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County and East Laramie County which
includes the locations of Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From noon MDT today through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
CHEYENNE – A man who previously pleaded guilty to choking a woman has been sentenced in Laramie County District Court.
Last week, Michael Brent Garton was sentenced by Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher to three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison, for felony strangulation of a household member.
Garton was sentenced to time served for a misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, to which he also previously pleaded guilty.
He was ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution to the victim in the case, and $1,788 to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office.
When sentencing Garton, Judge Froelicher followed recommendations laid out in a plea agreement.
A third count, misdemeanor domestic battery, was dismissed at sentencing, per the plea agreement.
At 10:35 a.m. May 13, a Cheyenne police officer responded to the 400 block of Miller Lane for a report of a stolen vehicle. The officer spoke with a woman who said her then-boyfriend, Garton, had stolen the vehicle following a domestic disturbance, which the woman had reported to police earlier that morning, according to a probable cause affidavit.
An officer had been dispatched to the residence at 1:48 a.m. The woman said Garton had choked her with his hands during an argument, and that she’d been unable to breathe. She said he’d also punched her four times in the right side of her face. The officer observed bruises and swelling consistent with these statements.
On Aug. 28, the officer was contacted by the Springfield, Tennessee, Police Department, which said it had made contact with Garton. Garton had been in possession of the vehicle he was accused of stealing, according to the affidavit.
Garton was then arrested by the Springfield police on multiple warrants, including a felony strangulation warrant related to the May 13 domestic incident.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.