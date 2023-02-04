...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM
MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...8 AM MST until 11 PM MST today. The strongest winds are
expected during the early to mid afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Cheyenne man sentenced on drug charges in federal court
CHEYENNE — U.S. District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal has sentenced Peter James Hernandez, 28, of Cheyenne, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a news release from the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.
Hernandez was sentenced to five years in prison, with seven years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $500 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.
The crime was investigated by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case was prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorney Jonathan C. Coppom.