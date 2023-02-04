CHEYENNE — U.S. District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal has sentenced Peter James Hernandez, 28, of Cheyenne, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a news release from the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

Hernandez was sentenced to five years in prison, with seven years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $500 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

