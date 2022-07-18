...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...High temperatures ranging between 99 to 107 with heat
index values near 100
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming and
panhandle Nebraska.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY TUESDAY
FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA
PANHANDLE...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR
GUSTY WEST TO WEST NORTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 436, AND 437...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 9 to 15 percent.
* WIND...West to west-northwest winds 15 to 25 mph sustained with
possible gusts to 35 to 40 mph.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
CHEYENNE – A 52-year-old Cheyenne man has been sentenced for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
Anthony Pierce Unocic was sentenced July 5 by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson to 33 months’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Cheyenne, on Oct. 7, 2021, the Department of Homeland Security intercepted an illegal firearm suppressor being shipped into the United States from China. The shipping label identified Unocic and his address. Law enforcement conducted a controlled delivery of the suppressor to Unocic. The delivery was immediately followed by the execution of a search warrant at Unocic’s residence in Cheyenne, which resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms, ammunition and the suppressor.
This crime was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Elmore.