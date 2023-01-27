Peter Summerhawk

Peter Edward Summerhawk, in a photo from the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

CHEYENNE – After more than two years of legal proceedings, Peter Summerhawk, 48, of Cheyenne was sentenced Wednesday in Laramie County District Court to 15-20 years in prison.

Summerhawk pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child and one count of third-degree sexual abuse of a child.

