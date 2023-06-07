20211006-news-bronze-rg-01.JPG

This bronze statue, titled “Priority Mail,” sits at the corner of 21st Street and Capitol Avenue in front of the United States Post Office. Mayor Patrick Collins announced plans Monday to install bronze statues on every street corner along Capitol Avenue, from the former Union Pacific depot to the state Capitol, over the span of the next two years. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Mayor Patrick Collins and the Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission are pleased to announce the civic dedication of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Everyone in the city is invited to join.

“In October 2021, when this project was launched, I hoped that we would someday have enough statues to line Capitol Avenue from the Capitol to the Depot,” Collins said in a city news release. “It was a big dream, and I thought, if it happened, it would take several years.” 

Tags

comments powered by Disqus