This bronze statue, titled “Priority Mail,” sits at the corner of 21st Street and Capitol Avenue in front of the United States Post Office. Mayor Patrick Collins announced plans Monday to install bronze statues on every street corner along Capitol Avenue, from the former Union Pacific depot to the state Capitol, over the span of the next two years. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Mayor Patrick Collins and the Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission are pleased to announce the civic dedication of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Everyone in the city is invited to join.
“In October 2021, when this project was launched, I hoped that we would someday have enough statues to line Capitol Avenue from the Capitol to the Depot,” Collins said in a city news release. “It was a big dream, and I thought, if it happened, it would take several years.”
“I could not imagine the generous support we would receive from the people of Cheyenne to make such a commitment to fill Capitol Avenue in less than one year,” he continued. “I’m very proud of what this city has done in such a short period.”
Nathaniel Trelease, chairman of the Bronze Commission, said the response to this project has been so strong that it has rapidly spread beyond Capitol Avenue and will fill 17th Street downtown and parts of Carey and Pioneer avenues.
The celebration will take place between noon and 3:30 p.m. on Capitol Avenue between 24th Street in front of the Capitol and 21st Street south of St. Mary’s Cathedral. It will include live entertainment, food trucks, guided tours and history presentations.
Individuals or businesses that are interested in participating as sponsors of the civic dedication may contact Harvey Deselms at 307-214-5709 or deselmsart@aol.com.