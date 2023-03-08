Laramie’s Hayle Hamilton competes in the floor exercise during the Wyoming State Championships last year in Cheyenne. Cheyenne’s mayor said Wednesday that the city may be able to break ground on a new gymnastics facility this year.
CHEYENNE — Mayor Patrick Collins said Wednesday he is optimistic that the city could break ground on a new city gymnastics facility this year.
He has been working with stakeholders to solidify a solution since a ballot proposition failed a year and a half ago in Laramie County. Voters rejected putting $2 million in sixth-penny sales tax money toward a gymnasium and gymnastics facility project next to the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center.
Nonetheless, the property next to the West Lincolnway center will still provide a space for families and their gymnasts. Collins said he hopes to break ground on a building dedicated to gymnastics before the calendar year is over and said the goal is to develop a world-class program in the capital city.
“When we build this building, we’re going to have a facility that can hold tournaments and competitions that we haven’t been able to do currently,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “I can see, on a Saturday, all of our hotel rooms filled with young ladies and young men doing things in the hallways — stretching and doing gymnastics and tumbling and stuff. I’m really excited about the potential.”
The mayor said there are 400 children in the gymnastics program now, and the waitlist spans hundreds of interested parties. Collins said the gymnastic coaches believe there is a potential to have between 1,200 and 1,400 students involved in the program once the facility is up and running.
He said he is amazed by the demand for the program, and he is proud of the city’s staff for working to find a pathway to success.
“I would have loved to see it get passed (on the ballot). These quality-of-life projects are really important to create the kind of place that businesses want to invest in, and people want to come and live in, but it didn’t happen that way,” he said. “I understand and respect the voters. So, we’re going to try to figure out a different way to do it.”
Community Recreation and Events Director Jason Sanchez said his department has requested proposals for the engineering work to design the building and the utilities. Once that work is done, they can proceed with construction.
He said it is difficult to project the entire cost of the project, and there won’t be an exact estimate until it goes out to bid for construction. Collins didn’t have a cost figure either, but said the city has identified funding from multiple sources for the facility.
The agenda for the next Cheyenne City Council meeting wasn’t released as of Wednesday night, but he expects the project will be an action item that is referred to the Finance Committee.
Sanchez sees a positive economic impact for the community, just as the mayor laid out. He said hosting state gymnastic meets will benefit local hotels, restaurants and even gas stations.
Depending on the size of the building they are able to construct, he said they may be able to support other sporting activities until the program reaches the point it would need the entire facility.
“This is an important project,” Sanchez said. “It’s a service for the community and the kids.”
