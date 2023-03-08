WSGL-Hamilton

Laramie’s Hayle Hamilton competes in the floor exercise during the Wyoming State Championships last year in Cheyenne. Cheyenne’s mayor said Wednesday that the city may be able to break ground on a new gymnastics facility this year.

 WyoSports/courtesy photo

CHEYENNE — Mayor Patrick Collins said Wednesday he is optimistic that the city could break ground on a new city gymnastics facility this year.

He has been working with stakeholders to solidify a solution since a ballot proposition failed a year and a half ago in Laramie County. Voters rejected putting $2 million in sixth-penny sales tax money toward a gymnasium and gymnastics facility project next to the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center.

