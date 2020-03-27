CHEYENNE – In response to criticism of local agricultural retail stores remaining open during this time, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr reiterated the need of these stores for our agricultural food supply Thursday.
According to a news release from her office, local farmers and ranchers utilize these specific retailers for equipment and supplies not available elsewhere. In these challenging and unprecedented times, access to these resources are needed for the viability of our food supply and the sustained health and well-being of our community, Orr said.
Orr encourages these agricultural stores to abide by and promote basic precautionary health measures, and to follow state orders as it relates to social distancing and groups no larger than 10, such as employees in meeting or break rooms.