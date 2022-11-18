Federal Center in downtown Cheyenne

The Joseph C. O’Mahoney Federal Center in downtown Cheyenne. Photographed Thursday, June 3, 2021. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – Two local men were recently handed down prison sentences by federal judges – one for a drug offense, and the other for financial crimes.

Troy M. Painter, 26, of Cheyenne was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He received 44 months in prison, with three years of supervised release, and he was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.


