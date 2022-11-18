...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
The Joseph C. O’Mahoney Federal Center in downtown Cheyenne. Photographed Thursday, June 3, 2021. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
CHEYENNE – Two local men were recently handed down prison sentences by federal judges – one for a drug offense, and the other for financial crimes.
Troy M. Painter, 26, of Cheyenne was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He received 44 months in prison, with three years of supervised release, and he was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.
The crime was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan C. Coppom.
Kade Casper-Nixon, 28, of Cheyenne was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal for bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. He received 57 months in prison with four years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $55,851.97 in restitution and a $200 special assessment.
Casper-Nixon had pleaded guilty to bank fraud and conspiracy for depositing fraudulent checks at financial institutions in Wyoming.
The crime was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service and prosecuted by Coppom.