CHEYENNE – On Friday, 96-year-old Mary Terwilliger took a victory lap.
Not running, but as the first person to hop in a trishaw as a part of the new Miles of Smiles program, a chapter of the larger Cycling Without Age program.
It was the inaugural ride of the program, created in partnership with AARP Wyoming, Edgewood Healthcare and CaringEdge Outpatient Therapy.
Miles of Smiles provides a leisurely ride for elderly people living in assisted-care facilities. Volunteers, referred to as “pilots,” operate bicycle rickshaws, where riders take a seat in the front and feel the wind rush by on a 45-minute trip. A difference between a rickshaw and a trishaw has to do with the number of tires – a trishaw generally has three.
Pulling back into the parking lot after a lap around Cahill Park, Terwilliger was all smiles.
“It was great,” she said. “It’s really nice. The first time I was ever on one of these buggies. A perfect day for a ride.”
The worldwide nonprofit organization has the goal of increasing quality of life for the elderly through what Kelsey Devereaux identifies as the five principles. They are “generosity,” “slowness,” “storytelling,” “building relationships” and “without impairment.”
After eight years working as a physical therapist, she noticed that there was a “gap between quality of life and thriving” based on what her elderly patients’ insurance would cover. It’s also common for her patients to live on a fixed income, which doesn’t allow them to spend extra money to leave the facility and travel.
Many of her patients have difficulty stepping outside, either as a result of physical or mental impairment. Miles of Smiles is an efficient and effective way to combat the issue by getting her patients the interaction with the outside world that they need.
Devereaux was the pilot for Terwilliger’s ride.
“I just wanted to fill that gap and stop having this isolation,” Devereaux said. “The opinion of how when you get old that that’s good enough. It’s good enough that I can get myself dressed. It’s good enough that I can get in and out of the shower.
“These amazing people deserve more than ‘just enough.’”
What does it look like for a volunteer in the program to embody all five of these principles?
“Giving your gift of time,” Deveraux said. “Allowing them to go slower, allowing them to think and have the space to think. Storytelling is another, so that they can have the opportunity to tell their stories, because once they’re gone, the stories can be lost.”
Pilots and passengers
The drivers of these trishaw cycles are referred to as pilots. Not only do they have to be able to take these riders on a steady trip with ease, they’re also expected to be attentive conversationalists.
“Building relationships” is one of the most important principles for this reason – it allows riders to stimulate their brain with human interaction that they don’t often get. The final principle, “without impairment,” emphasizes the importance of the Miles of Smiles program being inclusive and inviting people to participate, regardless of age or disability.
Devereaux will be the “captain” of Cheyenne Miles of Smiles, but the model of the local branch was completely based on the program that Ed Wittman founded in Boulder, Colorado, in 2019.
Wittman worked directly with Devereaux in getting a program started in Cheyenne. They both agreed that introducing the service to Cheyenne was “just the right thing to do.”
Since he started Miles of Smiles Colorado, Wittman has seen a direct impact on the lives of elderly community members who participate.
“It is amazing,” Wittman said. “When our residents sign up, a few days before they arrive, their attitude changes. They’re smiling more on the day of the ride; that’s all they can talk about before and after. For a couple of days after, they are just simply in a better mood, and I have seen that.”
As of now, Cheyenne Miles of Smiles is an affiliate of Miles of Smiles Colorado, rather than occupying its own status as an independent nonprofit. This allowed for Devereaux, who wanted to avoid the business side of things, to provide the service here while depending on the more experienced Wittman for help.
Jackson is the only other city in Wyoming with a Cycling Without Age program. In northern Colorado, Miles of Smiles operates in Loveland, Boulder County and Lafayette. Cycling Without Age has other locations across Colorado, as well.
In Boulder, Miles of Smiles has three trishaws and about 24 volunteers giving rides at three facilities one day a week. Starting Friday, they will add to the fleet one trishaw and five volunteers in Cheyenne.
The Boulder location has recently grown rapidly, given the scaling back of restrictions imposed during the earlier parts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The general hope is to see a similar degree of growth for the program here.