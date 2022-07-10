CHEYENNE – This city has stepped up its efforts to tell the public that it is a priority for the municipality to absorb land in Laramie County that is surrounded by the city itself.
In a news release Wednesday, the city of Cheyenne noted that the City Council has deemed the annexation of these so-called county pockets as a priority for this year. "The city will be moving forward on this," the announcement continued.
The locality "plans future public meetings for the areas under consideration so the property owners can ask questions to get a better understanding of the process and potential impacts," the city said. It pointed out there is a new city web page: cheyennecity.org/Annexation. And it mentioned a June 24 work session held on such annexation, as previously written about by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Laramie County has been keeping mostly silent on the matter in recent weeks, with some saying that under the law, the county may not have very much involvement in the upcoming process. The county attorney was not available Friday.
"At this time, an annexation phasing plan has not been identified," Cheyenne said. "Property owners in areas that will be annexed will be notified in advance of any annexation action."
