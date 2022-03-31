CHEYENNE – Nearly six months after boiler issues caused them to evacuate, city staff are expected to return to the city's Municipal Building at 2101 O’Neil Ave. on Monday, April 11 following completed repairs.
“We’re happy to be returning home,” Mayor Patrick Collins said in a news release. “The past few years have shown our staff’s capability to work remotely when needed, but there’s truly no substitute for in-person collaboration amongst colleagues and the public. We appreciate the accommodations made by staff in other city buildings and local partners during these last six months that allowed us to conduct business under these unusual circumstances.”
The city closed the building due to boiler issues on Oct. 15. Worldwide supply chain issues for specific equipment stalled the full completion of repairs, according to the release.
Since its closure in October, city staff and contractors have worked to make necessary updates to safely reopen the Municipal Building, which originally opened in 1979. The list of repairs/updates throughout the building completed by April 11 will include:
Boiler analysis completed and repairs made
Old expansion tank removed
New expansion tank installed in new location to make room for adjusted vent pipe
New holes bored in block wall for combustion air intake at a new location
New holes bored in block wall for exhaust vents
New vent pipe and fitting installed in new location
Duct cleaning and sealing
Carbon monoxide/gas monitors permanently installed throughout building