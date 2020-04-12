CHEYENNE – Even when she was a student at Cheyenne East High, Natalie Wright recognized the importance of community involvement.
So after college, when she was working as a caregiver on Chicago’s South Side, Wright began brainstorming ways she could foster a better sense of community with the people she served.
In a unique area of Chicago, where the University of Chicago’s campus sits adjacent to lower-income areas of the city, Wright founded Flood’s Hall, a nonprofit community space that gives local groups a place to meet.
“It was a passion project to bring more civic engagement to the neighborhood,” Wright said. “There’s a lot already happening, and we saw some gaps that we wanted to fill. It was really meant to be a space where community groups could come together and do their thing free of charge, which is hard to come by in our neighborhood.”
During her time as a caregiver, Wright took the time to get to know the residents she worked with, and, in turn, she got to see what some of the community’s needs were. Oftentimes, though, she watched young children who weren’t yet old enough to carry a conversation.
“It was during that experience where I felt a little bit of isolation and wanted to become more a part of my neighborhood and more a part of other people’s lives in a deep, impactful way,” Wright said.
Wright founded Flood’s Hall a little more than a year ago, and now, civic-minded groups like the Brave Space Alliance, which provides resources and services for LGBTQ residents, and the South Side Workers Center, which helps improve working conditions in a number of industries, have a place to meet.
Most of Flood’s Hall is comprised of office space, but there are two additional communal rooms for groups to use. Volunteers also offer operational assistance to help “expand the resources and networks available to groups working toward economic, environmental and social justice in their communities,” according to the website.
With all the benefits Flood’s Hall has provided to residents, Wright said she is most proud of the environment they have curated for the people using the space.
“There’s really a sense of community when you walk through the door, which is what I’m really proud of,” Wright said. “I think the room feels inviting, and people are creating collaborations that weren’t there before just by virtue of being in the same space.”
In creating a dynamic space in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood, Wright said she brought the lessons she learned about building community in Cheyenne with her. As an International Baccalaureate student at East, Wright was able to take classes like anthropology that helped her start thinking about how people interact with the world around them.
“The IB program there was a huge asset for me and taught me the hard skills of how to create impactful programming,” Wright said.
According to East IB Program Coordinator Jonathon Lever, one of the major components of the degree program is getting students to think critically about the work they do and the effect they can have on others. Lever said one of the goals of the program is to put students on the path to becoming global citizens.
All IB students have volunteering requirements they must fulfill to learn the power of contributing to society in a positive way.
“The bigger piece of that, too, is for students to recognize that all this learning that they’re doing – they can help make the world a better place by applying what they’re using in school,” Lever said.
As the program coordinator, Lever gets to witness firsthand the creative ways the IB students at East implement positive changes in the community and gets to watch students like Wright grow into thoughtful citizens that bring powerful ideas to fruition.
Lever said, “It gives me a little more faith in the future.”