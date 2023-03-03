CHEYENNE — Last Friday afternoon, Colorado State University’s newest president waited for her dad and brother to arrive from Cheyenne for the Border War basketball game.

“I love Border Wars. I love athletics. I think it gives us a chance, even though it’s a friendly rivalry, to tell a story about how great both of these universities are, about how much we have in common and about how impactful our students are,” said CSU President Amy Parsons, who grew up in Cheyenne.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

