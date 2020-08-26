CHEYENNE – Growing up in Cheyenne, just hours away from some of the world’s most epic scenery, Scott Coffin took the phrase “leave no trace” to heart.
He carried that principle with him through high school at Central and college at the University of Wyoming before heading off to California, where he’d earn a position as a research scientist for the State Water Resources Control Board – a global leader in research on microplastics in drinking water.
As a Boy Scout, Coffin practiced leaving nature as he found it, and he carries the same idea in his work protecting water sources from microplastics. Though he left Wyoming for sunny California, he said his upbringing in the Cowboy State poised him well to succeed.
“My teachers at Pioneer Park Elementary School and Central High School had a huge impact on my awareness and appreciation of the environment, and it really laid the groundwork for me caring about these different issues throughout college,” Coffin said, noting his appreciation for Wyoming’s top tier public education system.
He returned to his old stomping grounds virtually Tuesday night to talk about microplastics in drinking water with the Wyoming Inland Ocean Coalition, which focuses on the importance of protecting water that flows into the ocean.
In the definition of microplastics Coffin helped draft, they’re defined as very small “solid, polymeric materials to which chemical additives or other substances may have been added.”
Microplastics can come from a multitude of sources, including opening the cap on a plastic water bottle or opening a bag of chips. And while microplastics were found in drinking water about three years ago, Coffin said the science community doesn’t yet know what the health effects on people might be.
“Unfortunately, the consensus is that we just don’t know. There’s no evidence of safety, but there’s also really no evidence of harm at the levels that we’re being exposed to today,” Coffin told the coalition.
In measuring the risk, Coffin said scientists need to look at exposure and the physical and chemical components of the particles, including their size and additives. He noted that a number of chemicals are used in the production of plastic to give it more favorable characteristics.
According to Coffin, 3 million chemicals were registered with the Chemical Abstracts Service by 1975, and that number jumped to more than 100 million by 2015.
“The problem with making all of these different chemicals is that a lot of them end up in our consumer products,” Coffin said.
Looking forward, Coffin provided some better news, saying that water treatment facilities have proven the ability to remove between 87% and 99.9% of microplastics from drinking water, though he noted that some of the smallest particles still made it through the process.
As a part of the State Water Resources Control Board, Coffin will continue working on research and regulations that protect water and the people who drink it.
Wyoming to California: Coffin’s research on microplastics
When Coffin finished his bachelor’s in chemistry at the University of Wyoming near the start of 2014, microplastics in drinking water weren’t a hot topic in the research world. Around that time, he guided international outdoor trips to places like Costa Rica, where he was met with shorelines riddled with garbage.
“Finding trash in otherwise pristine, uninhabited places really left an impact on me,” Coffin said.
Although plastic was found in ocean water back in 1969, Coffin said no one looked into the issue of microplastics in tap water until 2017, when he was doing graduate research at University of California, Riverside.
“Once they found it, there was immediate action from the California Legislature,” Coffin said.
In 2018, California lawmakers directed the State Water Resources Control Board, a branch of the California Environmental Protection Agency, to research microplastics and find ways to regulate them in tap water. Before July 2021, the board is tasked with creating a methodology for testing microplastics in drinking water, accredit labs to do the testing and offer guidance in interpreting those results.
The board is currently the only regulatory body globally making an effort to regulate microplastics in drinking water.
“It seems that most other regulatory bodies in the world are sort of sitting and waiting and watching to see what happens on our front. Even though we are aware of the problem, studying it for decades, we’re still really far behind in many scientific regards, such as understanding the human health effects and even how to define microplastics.”
When California adopted the board’s definition of microplastics earlier this summer, it was the first state in the U.S. to do so. Coffin’s main research focus now is finding a method to detect microplastics in drinking water that can be used on a larger scale.
Coffin also talks with stakeholders, some who have concerns about what water monitoring requirements will be implemented, about how their goals could impact different sectors. Part of his position involves educating the public on the steps the board is taking, but throughout his career, Coffin hopes to go even further in communicating the importance of clean water.
When it comes down to it, he said everyone can agree that trash doesn’t belong in one of our most important resources.
“I’d like to raise general awareness of environmental issues and try to increase some science literacy in the general public. But deeper than that, I’d really like to make an impact with the pollutants that we’re putting into the world; plastic is what I’m focused on most right now, but I am quite concerned about long-term, irreversible impacts on a global scale that may be happening from other pollutants,” Coffin said.
“Engaging the public is absolutely the way that we’re going to overcome. Because when people are concerned, the action makers act.”