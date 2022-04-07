CHEYENNE – Central High School graduates from the early 1970s who happened to tune into C-SPAN last month may have noticed a familiar name and face.
On March 24, Cheyenne native Jean Veta testified before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee during the Supreme Court nomination hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. As the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit representative for the American Bar Association Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary, Veta served as a principal evaluator for Jackson in ABA's review of the judge's professional qualifications.
Veta spoke with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this week about the experience and how she reached this point in her career.
Jackson, who was nominated for the Supreme Court by President Joe Biden, would become the first Black woman named to the high court. Jackson is expected to be confirmed soon, following announcements by three Republican U.S. senators that they would vote for her confirmation.
Veta and Federal Circuit representative Joseph M. Drayton were the lead evaluators in the ABA Standing Committee's assessment of Jackson. The full committee is made up of 18 attorneys, with at least one representative for each federal circuit court of appeals.
While members of the Standing Committee are appointed by the ABA's president, the committee is independent of the ABA. Veta was appointed to the committee a year ago.
"We are a nonpartisan group where we take an oath, I can't make any political contributions while I'm on the committee, can't engage in any political activities. And we're the only peer-based review that focuses on a nominee's professional qualifications," Veta told the WTE.
Following an unanimous vote by members of the ABA Standing Committee, Judge Jackson received the highest-possible "well qualified" rating, according to testimony and a report on the committee's review.
About 250 judges and lawyers were interviewed, with a focus on those who had firsthand knowledge of Jackson's capabilities.
ABA review
In assessing federal judicial candidates, the Standing Committee looks at three factors, Veta testified: integrity, professional competence and judicial temperament.
"Reviewers describe (Jackson's) integrity as 'beyond reproach,' 'impeccable,' and 'of the highest caliber,'" Veta testified. "As one reviewer put it, 'You write the word 'integrity,' and then you put (Jackson's) initials next to it.' Another reviewer said: 'Judge Jackson has a well-deserved reputation for the highest level of ethics and integrity.'"
When it comes to professional competence, Veta testified that "a nominee for the Supreme Court must possess exceptional professional qualifications, including an especially high degree of legal scholarship, strong analytical and writing abilities and overall excellence."
And in considering judicial temperament, the Standing Committee set out to assess Jackson's "compassion, decisiveness, open-mindedness, freedom from bias and commitment to equal justice under the law," Veta testified.
"As part of our evaluation, we considered whether Judge Jackson demonstrated any bias that favored criminal defendants. Notably, no judge, defense counsel or prosecutor expressed any concern in this regard, and they uniformly rejected any accusations of bias," she continued. "Instead, prosecutors, like the other lawyers we interviewed, praised Judge Jackson as a judge who considers all arguments before coming to a decision."
Most recently, Jackson was confirmed to the D.C. Circuit in 2021, with bipartisan support. She served as a U.S. District Court judge in Washington.
Jackson also spent time as a federal public defender, and would be the first justice with this background. She also served as a law clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer, whom she would replace on the high court following his retirement.
Veta said she was very aware of continued allegations that Jackson was "soft on crime." In surveying Jackson's peers and those familiar with her career, Veta said she took care to speak with both defense attorneys and prosecutors who had had cases before Jackson during her time as a judge.
"They were uniformly of the view that she was in no way biased toward the defense or the prosecution," Veta told the WTE.
Just being before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Veta said, facing a panel of well-known politicians seated in front of a grand white marble wall, was "thrilling and humbling."
"Also, to be there testifying in connection with the nomination of the first Black woman to the Supreme Court and realizing how important our job is – to really, you know, call it like we see it," she added.
Cheyenne roots
Born and raised in Cheyenne, Veta graduated in 1973 as Central High's valedictorian. Her father's family came to Wyoming in the early 1900s, and her father, John, and mother, Margaret, were born and raised in Cheyenne. They ran the Western Ranchman Outfitters store here.
The Vetas and her mother's family, the Pasternacks, helped form the Jewish community in Cheyenne, she said.
Veta graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1977 from Tulane University in New Orleans, later graduating from the school's law program in 1981.
When looking for a job post-law school, Veta eyed Washington, D.C.
"I wanted to work at kind of the big-time, name-brand, corporate law firm, so that's what I did," she said.
She was a partner at D.C. law firm Covington & Burling for more than 30 years before earning the title "senior counsel." Veta said she represents banks and their leadership when they "get in trouble with the government, and/or advise them on compliance issues to help them stay out of trouble with their regulators."
From 1998 to 2000, Veta served as deputy general counsel for the U.S. Department of Education under former President Bill Clinton, and from 2000 to 2001 as the deputy associate attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice. She returned to Covington & Burling as a partner following her departure from the Clinton administration.
Veta credits her education in Cheyenne's schools with setting her up for later endeavors. She said she was active in speech and debate in high school, even making it twice to the national tournament. She loved the "analytical, logical thinking" it involved, and said she likes having to think on her feet.
These skills may have contributed to her interest in attending law school and, ultimately, a successful career in law.
"(My public education), without question, prepared me for additional steps I took academically and professionally," she said. "The ability to think and to understand how to learn was something that was clearly taught to me in the Cheyenne public schools.
"Growing up in Cheyenne taught me the importance of learning how we need to treat each other respectfully, even if we don't agree," Veta continued, "and to be open to hearing and listening to differing views."